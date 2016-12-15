N$10b loss in Green Scheme

Last weekend, Vice President Nicky Iyambo had to call for investors to invest in agriculture as a result of the recent budget cuts that have affected green scheme production.Iyambo visited the Etunda Green Scheme Irrigation Project near Ruacana in Omusati Region last week, one of the about ten...

ANGOLAN DRUG MULE ARRESTED

Ebba Kandovazu
Thursday, December 15, 2016 - 10:15
The suspect had just flown in from Sao Paolo, Brazil with intentions to proceed to Angola.
The Head of Nampol’s Public Relations Division, Deputy  Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi,

Double murder accused pleads innocent

Eba Kandovazu
Thursday, December 15, 2016 - 10:00
Lukas Nicodemus who stands accused of two counts of murder, as well as a charge of obstructing
the course of justice pleaded not guilty on all the charges against him in the Windhoek Magistrate’s

Legal Shield delivers early X-mas

Staff Reporter
Thursday, December 15, 2016 - 10:00
A lecturer from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) got an early Christmas present after
he won N$10 000 in the Informanté weekly Lucky Number Competition sponsored by Legal Shield.

Revival for Uis on the cards

Neil Terblanche
Thursday, December 15, 2016 - 08:45
WITH a resource estimate of over 70 million tonnes in just one of the three licence areas held by a conglomerate of mining investment companies, the sleepy desert town of Uis could be revived to its former glory if mining operations commence.
Farewell 2016 and thank you Namibia!

Nghidipo Nangolo
Thursday, December 15, 2016 - 09:15
The year 2016 had so many surprises that could have serious implications to the socio-economic development of the Land of the Brave; from the Chinese economic slowdown to Brexit, Trumpxit and our own mediocre internal politics, which simply means that difficult days lie ahead if the country fai

FEAST, AND BE MERRY!

Thursday, December 15, 2016 - 09:15
From the earliest times, mankind has looked to the stars for guidance. But not just any stars – our star, Sol, the sun. Barrelling around the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy at 790 000km/h, it has provided light and heat for the past 4,57 billion years.

Aids slowing but still kills

Staff Reporter
Thursday, December 8, 2016 - 08:45
The NHSS is conducted every second year in order to determine the HIV prevalence among pregnant women attending antenatal care (ANC) clinics at public facilities throughout the country. 

POLICE IN SQUALiD conditions

Maria David
Thursday, December 15, 2016 - 08:45
More than 50 police officers in the Ohangwena region, Ohangwena Constituency in Helao Nafidi town are accommodated in the barracks that pose a health risk due to damaged sewerage drains and pipes, as well as physical risk due to unsound infrastructure.

Shack dwellers get assistance

Niel Terblanche
Thursday, December 15, 2016 - 09:00
The Mayoral Relief Fund of the Walvis Bay Town Council was used to donate food valued at around N$16 500. Immanuel Wilfried, the mayor of Walvis Bay, also handed over some second-hand clothes and bedding items donated by benefactors.

Special VW Polo Vivo Storm

Thursday, October 13, 2016 - 09:15
The maker describes it as ‘visually striking’ which means its special features are all cosmetic - but they are quite striking.

Queen of Otyaka resurfaces

Gabby Tjiroze
Thursday, December 8, 2016 - 07:30
The new album will be her fourth. Her musical strength has been witnessed since she broke into the music industry, and through the many collaborations that she had been mixing.