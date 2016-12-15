Last weekend, Vice President Nicky Iyambo had to call for investors to invest in agriculture as a result of the recent budget cuts that have affected green scheme production.Iyambo visited the Etunda Green Scheme Irrigation Project near Ruacana in Omusati Region last week, one of the about ten...
News
Double murder accused pleads innocent
Legal Shield delivers early X-mas
Sport
Revival for Uis on the cards
Editorial
Farewell 2016 and thank you Namibia!
Thursday, December 15, 2016 - 09:15
The year 2016 had so many surprises that could have serious implications to the socio-economic development of the Land of the Brave; from the Chinese economic slowdown to Brexit, Trumpxit and our own mediocre internal politics, which simply means that difficult days lie ahead if the country fai
FEAST, AND BE MERRY!
Thursday, December 15, 2016 - 09:15
From the earliest times, mankind has looked to the stars for guidance. But not just any stars – our star, Sol, the sun. Barrelling around the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy at 790 000km/h, it has provided light and heat for the past 4,57 billion years.